Coldplay – “Aliens”

Not counting “Something Just Like This,” the musical apocalypse that was Coldplay’s collaboration with the Chainsmokers, the last few songs we’ve heard from their upcoming Kaleidoscope EP have ranged from not bad (“Hypnotised“) to shockingly good (“All I Can Think About Is You“). But there are still a few tracks from the EP that we haven’t heard yet, and now they’ve shared one of them. “Aliens” was co-written and co-produced by noted Coldplay app developer Brian Eno, and you can hear it below.

The Kaleidoscope EP is out 7/14 on Parlophone. Coldplay are donating all proceeds from “Aliens” to Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), an international NGO that rescues migrants and refugees in peril at sea in the Mediterranean.