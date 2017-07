JAY-Z is now baring his soul to a lot more people. At first, JAY’s intensely personal new album 4:44 was only available to stream for Tidal members who also had Sprint. Then it opened up to all Tidal subscribers. And as of today, the whole thing is available to stream on Apple Music, so you can have at it below.

4:44 is out now. The physical release, which will include “Adnis,” a song called “ManyFacedGod” featuring James Blake, and “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family,” is rumored for tomorrow.