DJ Shadow – “Horror Show” (Feat. Danny Brown)

Back in April, DJ Shadow shared “Systematic,” a collaboration with Nas for the Silicon Valley soundtrack. And, as it turns out, “Systematic” is actually part of a surprise new EP called The Mountain Has Fallen, a companion to last year’s The Mountain Will Fall that Shadow is about to drop on the world. In addition to “Systematic,” the collection includes “Corridors,” a collaboration with Oscar-winning Gravity composer Steven Price, and “Horror Show,” Shadow’s first-ever collab with Danny Brown. Listen below.

The Mountain Has Fallen is out now.