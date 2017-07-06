PUP Will Appear In A Dad Dating Sim

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator is exactly what it sounds like: a game where you play as a hot single dad trying to date other hot single dads. And, for some reason, the Toronto punk band PUP will be in it. They apparently have a cameo and a song featured in the game, which will be out next week. “One of your dates with Mat (Cool Dad) takes place at a concert venue (called the Sound Garden — sorry there’s a lot of Dad puns in this game) where PUP is headlining,” co-creator Vernon Shaw tells Pitchfork. “PUP’s ‘DVP’ plays during a minigame where you lost your date in the crowd after having to leave your spot to go to the bathroom.” PUP and daddies — two great tastes that taste great together!

you wanna get nuts? let's get nuts. https://t.co/G1Uc8eZztm — PUP (@puptheband) July 5, 2017

📢Surprise Special Guest Announcement! 📢 DDADDS will feature a cameo and song from our favorite Canadian punk band: @puptheband! pic.twitter.com/HmNHNNjtnp — Dream Daddy (@dreamdaddygame) July 5, 2017

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator is out 7/13 on Steam.