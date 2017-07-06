Lambchop – “The Hustle Unlimited”

On last year’s FLOTUS, the long-running alt-country ensemble Lambchop went electric, turning in an album of AutoTuned digital blues that still somehow sounded like Lambchop. But now, as The Line Of Best Fit reports, Kurt Wagner and co. have reworked FLOTUS’ lead single “The Hustle” into “The Hustle Unlimited,” a more traditional Lambchop cut full of stately orchestral grace.

“Sometimes things can get out of control, an impromptu idea is presented and you take that idea to a logical conclusion to see where it goes,” Wagner explains to The Line Of Best Fit. “In this case Tony Crow [piano] came up with a rather ‘Love Unlimited Orchestra’ take on the hustle during a rehearsal with Andy Stack [drums, Wye Oak]. It seemed nuts at the time but being rather nuts ourselves I thought we should try recording it and taking it all the way to full realization. Plus it was a great way to capture Andy’s tenure with us in the studio.”

Listen below.

“The Hustle Unlimited” b/w “When You Were Mine” is out 8/11 via City Slang.