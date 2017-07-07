Rhye – “Please” Video

Just last night the softly cooing indie-R&B act Rhye returned with “Please” and “Summer Days,” their first new music since 2013 debut Woman. And now the duo of Michael Milosh and Robin Hannibal have shared a video for the former song. Directed by Milosh, it’s a dimly lit black and white piece marked by mournful stares and modern dance. It’s very on-brand for Rhye, and I don’t mean that as an insult. Watch below.

Rhye have signed to Last Gang Records, so we can probably expect an album later this year.