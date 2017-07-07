Stream 21 Savage ISSA Album

Today, with very little advance notice, the bloodthirsty young Atlanta rapper 21 Savage has released Issa Album, his full-length debut. (It follows Savage Mode, the great collaborative EP that Savage and Metro Boomin released last year.) In recent weeks, Savage has shared early tracks like “Hunnid On The Drop,” “All The Smoke,” and the Drake/Young Thug collab “Issa.” But none of those songs are on the album itself. Instead, it’s a collection of smokey, forbidding, minimal threat-songs, with absolutely no guest-rappers and a couple of weird moments where Savage sings loving sentiments through Auto-Tune. The album features production from Atlanta all-stars like Metro Boomin, Southside, and Zaytoven, though the best track might be the one that Savage produced himself. You can use Spotify to stream the whole album below.

Issa Album is out now on Slaughter Gang/Epic.