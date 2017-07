Radiohead’s live show this year is seriously on point, so consider yourself lucky (and not, like, “Lucky” lucky, actually lucky) that they’ve rebooted Radiohead.tv to publish full-length concert footage from a number of recent dates. First up is their Coachella performance from 4/21 of this year. This is from the festival’s second weekend, so don’t worry, it’s not the gig that was hindered by technical difficulties. Kerry Asmussen directed the concert film, which you can enjoy in full below.