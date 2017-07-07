Lost Horizons – “The Places We’ve Been” (Feat. Karen Peris)

Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde has spent his time since that band’s dissolution 20 years ago producing for other artists and running the great Bella Union label, but he’s getting back to making music of his own. And damn, judging by the quality of his new group’s first single, a lot of us might not have realized what we were missing. Lost Horizons is a collaboration between Raymonde and Dif Juz drummer Richie Thomas, and their debut album Ojalá features a cast of guest singers including Marissa Nadler, Sharon Van Etten, Midlake’s Tim Smith, the Duke Spirit’s Leila Moss, and Horse Thief’s Cameron Neal. The aforementioned lead single is called “The Places We’ve Been,” an absolutely spectacular bit of high-definition melancholia sung by the Innocence Mission’s Karen Peris. Do yourself a favor and listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Bones”

02 “The Places We’ve Been”

03 “Amber Sky”

04 “Asphyxia”

05 “Reckless”

06 “She Led Me Away”

07 “Frenzy, Fear”

08 “The Tide”

09 “I Saw The Days Go By”

10 “Give Your Heart Away”

11 “Score The Sky”

12 “Life Inside A Paradox”

13 “The Engine”

14 “Winter’s Approaching”

15 “Stampede”

Ojalá is out 11/3 on Bella Union. Pre-order it here.