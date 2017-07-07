Thunderbirds Are Now! Release First New Music In 10 Years

The Michigan post-punk band Thunderbirds Are Now! just released their first new music in 10 years. All proceeds from the songs “Outsiders” and “Operate” — which are available now via Bandcamp — will benefit the ACLU. The songs were recorded on the same day at Big Sky Recording in Ann Arbor with Geoff Michael. Here’s a brief statement from a release:

It’s 2017 and there are two new Thunderbirds Are Now! songs to listen to. We haven’t recorded new music since the release of our 2007 album “Make History,” and given the current chaotic political climate, now seemed like a good time to come back. We took two older songs that we never captured to “tape” (or a computer’s hard drive, as it were), reworked the lyrics, and came out the other side with perhaps the best two songs we’ve ever written. Although we’ve never been the most overtly political band, we felt compelled to not only say something about what is going on, but to do something, too.

That’s why all the proceeds we collect from the Bandcamp downloads of these songs will go directly to benefiting the ACLU. It’s not the most we can do to give back, but it certainly isn’t the least either. There are injustices in this world that need fighting, and so if these songs compel you to donate to a worthy cause, then all the better.