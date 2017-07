This fall, the Swedish indie-pop tinkerer Emil Svanängen, who records as Loney Dear, will release his new self-titled album. The LP is Svanängen’s seventh, and it’s his first for Real World Records, Peter Gabriel’s label. This morning, Svanängen has shared first single “Sum,” a quietly expansive canyon-swoop that you should check out if you’re into Bon Iver. It’s below.

Loney Dear is out 9/29 on Real World.