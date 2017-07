Next week, Baltimore hardcore monsters Trapped Under Ice will unleash their new album Heatwave, their first full-length in six years, upon an unsuspecting world. We’ve already posted the new songs “Do It” and “No Relief,” and now they’ve also shared an unrelenting 84-second rager called “Oblivion,” which has some huge, hammering riffs and a general elbow-you-in-the-eye vibe. Check it out below, via Revolver.

Heatwave is out 7/21 on Pop Wig Records.