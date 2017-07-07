Watch Now, Now Debut Two New Songs At Their First Show In Nearly Four Years

Earlier this year, Now, Now released “SGL,” their first new song in five years, and they haven’t played live in nearly as long. But they’re embarking on a quick tour over the next week, which kicked off last night in their hometown of Minneapolis at the 7th St Entry. At the show, they debuted two new songs that’ll presumably be included on their forthcoming new album. The songs are called “Arizona” and “Yours,” and you can watch video of the band performing them live for the first time below.
Tour Dates:
07/07 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
07/08 Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room
07/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
07/11 Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
07/12 New York, NY @ Rough Trade
07/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
07/16 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop