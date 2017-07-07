Dizzee Rascal – “Wot U Gonna Do?” Video

Later this month, OG grime star Dizzee Rascal is coming back with his new album Raskit. And after a few years of making cheesed-out EDM anthems, the LP looks to return Dizzee to the grime sound that he helped develop. We’ve already posted the video for first single “Space,” and now Dizzee has shared another one for the hammering “Wot U Gonna Do?” The LA dance producer Valentino Khan produced the track, but it sounds less like dance music and more like the forbidding, futuristic stuff that Dizzee got famous for making. The video is a simplistic affair, with Dizzee snapping in and out of pixelvision. Check it out below.

Raskit is out 7/21 on Dirtee Stank/Island.