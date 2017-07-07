Watch The New Orleans Jazz Funeral For Afghan Whigs Guitarist Dave Rosser

The New Orleans jazz funeral is a great American tradition: A goodbye set to jubilant jazz, to celebrate the life of the person who just passed, rather than any kind of somber service. Last month, the Afghan Whigs guitarist Dave Rosser died at the age of 50 after a battle with colon cancer. The Afghan Whigs frontman Greg Dulli is partly based in New Orleans, and he’s just shared a video of a jazz funeral for Rosser. It’s a nice sight, and here it is:

Long live Dave Rosser. pic.twitter.com/wFDktMg2DJ — greg dulli (@MrGregDulli) July 6, 2017