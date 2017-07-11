Sloan Peterson – “Rats” Video

Sydney’s Joe Jackson already shared her name with quite a few famous people, so it only makes sense that she’s adopted a stage name as she pursues fame of her own. Under the moniker Sloan Peterson — a tweak on Mia Sara’s character in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — Jackson made her debut on Beats 1 this past March with her single “105.” Today the 23-year-old shares another single, a reverby retro rocker called “Rats.” In the track’s music video á la film noir, Jackson dances around in go-go boots and at times rocks a fur coat, radiating a ’50s rock ‘n’ roll aura something like Brigitte Bardot meets Buddy Holly. Check out her moves below, and stick around for the “105” video, too.

Sloan Peterson’s debut EP is out 9/8 via Mirror Records. “Rats” is out tomorrow, 7/12, as a digital single.