Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This week’s Shut Up, Dude comes to you from Lisbon, where I am attending NOS Alive festival and everyone is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Portuguese festivals are different than American festivals in that there are a lot of kebab stands and people still wear Abercrombie T-shirts. Last night I saw Ryan Adams (B+), alt-J (C-), Jessy Lanza (A-), and the xx (Zzz), among others. RHYE live-debuted their two new songs, but I left before that to charge my phone. Always Be Charging. Your best and worst comments of the week are below.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|Tim Curtin
|Score:23 | Jun 30th
it does rule, at the state level. ok computer is el presidente
|Posted in: OK Computer Turns 20
|#9
|gobias somecoffee
|Score:23 | Jul 2nd
I would’ve left as soon as they stood me next to a twat in a giant mouse head.
|Posted in: Kanye West Reportedly Leaves Tidal Over Financial Dispute
|#8
|lobster man
|Score:23 | Jun 30th
And that the overalls are terrible?
|Posted in: Chance The Rapper, Kings Of Leon Reportedly Got MTV News To Delete Mildly Negative Reviews Of Their Music
|#7
|meat
|Score:25 | Jul 5th
if someone actually gets me to listen to this album, i’ll tidy up too. wouldn’t want the place to be a mess when the neighbors find my dead body.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: HAIM Something To Tell You
|#6
|word is bond
|Score:28 | Jun 30th
Stereogum – I love you but these autoplay ads/videos at the bottom of every post are fucking unbearable. Can we at least compromise and let them autoplay with the sound off? It’s especially obnoxious to autoplay sound on a music website…
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: JAY-Z 4:44
|#5
|ofmice
|Score:32 | Jun 30th
I’m on Boost Mobile, so I get to listen to the album, but all of Jay’s verses are performed by Shaq.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: JAY-Z 4:44
|#4
|phospholipidbilayer
|Score:33 | Jul 1st
“I don’t know her” for sun kil moon i’m dyingggg 😂
❤️ Bless
|Posted in: For Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary Perfume Genius Sorted Indie Musicians Into Hogwarts Houses
|#3
|saul wright
|Score:34 | Jun 30th
and that Coloring Book is just an ok album?
|Posted in: Chance The Rapper, Kings Of Leon Reportedly Got MTV News To Delete Mildly Negative Reviews Of Their Music
|#2
|saul wright
|Score:34 | Jun 30th
It’s well-written, thoughtful, and speaks very highly of Chance’s earlier work while admitting to feeling disappointed with his current direction.
It’s not “offensive” at all.
|Posted in: Chance The Rapper, Kings Of Leon Reportedly Got MTV News To Delete Mildly Negative Reviews Of Their Music
|#1
|nobodyboy
|Score:55 | Jun 30th
Can this please be the start of some sort of backlash against Chance that recognizes that he’s *kind of* a phony? *ducks*
|Posted in: Chance The Rapper, Kings Of Leon Reportedly Got MTV News To Delete Mildly Negative Reviews Of Their Music
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|GaryBusey
|Score:-6 | Jul 1st
Hey Hayley, WG NM HBU 420 friendly lol.
|Posted in: Paramore’s Hayley Williams & New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert Announce Separation
|#4
|roland1824
|Score:-7 | Jul 6th
Well, perhaps not the subjects themselves, but with the powers that be. It is fairly clear that the topic is a favorite within the media.
|Posted in: LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Russom Comes Out As Transgender
|#3
|Jeffrey Whitelaw
|Score:-13 | Jul 1st
If they’re really that broken up about it we should be directing them to the encouragement hotline.
|Posted in: Adele Cancels This Weekend’s Wembley Shows In Emotional Statement
|#2
|oceans
|Score:-14 | Jul 6th
No wonder they got back together. So they could finance his/her surgery
|Posted in: LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Russom Comes Out As Transgender
|#1
|lil wayne disciple
|Score:-19 | Jun 30th
“There’s a moral responsibility… blah blah blah.”
Entertainment journalists need to get off their fucking high horses and learn their place. You don’t do advocacy journalism, no one wants to hear your misplaced SJW rambling when ur writing about the warped tour. These billboard guys are hacks. Same with most of the snarky current gum lineup.
|Posted in: Kevin Lyman Defends Controversial Anti-Abortion Tent At Warped Tour: “I Wanna Stir It Up”
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|Nick Burica
|Score:1 | Jul 5th
|
i hear that you and your band have sold your hurdy-gurdys and bought keytars
|Posted in: Watch Arcade Fire Debut New Song “Chemistry” In London