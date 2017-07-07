Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This week’s Shut Up, Dude comes to you from Lisbon, where I am attending NOS Alive festival and everyone is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Portuguese festivals are different than American festivals in that there are a lot of kebab stands and people still wear Abercrombie T-shirts. Last night I saw Ryan Adams (B+), alt-J (C-), Jessy Lanza (A-), and the xx (Zzz), among others. RHYE live-debuted their two new songs, but I left before that to charge my phone. Always Be Charging. Your best and worst comments of the week are below.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 Tim Curtin Score:23 | Jun 30th it does rule, at the state level. ok computer is el presidente Posted in: OK Computer Turns 20

#9 gobias somecoffee Score:23 | Jul 2nd I would’ve left as soon as they stood me next to a twat in a giant mouse head. Posted in: Kanye West Reportedly Leaves Tidal Over Financial Dispute

#7 meat Score:25 | Jul 5th if someone actually gets me to listen to this album, i’ll tidy up too. wouldn’t want the place to be a mess when the neighbors find my dead body. Posted in: Premature Evaluation: HAIM Something To Tell You

#6 word is bond Score:28 | Jun 30th Stereogum – I love you but these autoplay ads/videos at the bottom of every post are fucking unbearable. Can we at least compromise and let them autoplay with the sound off? It’s especially obnoxious to autoplay sound on a music website… Posted in: Premature Evaluation: JAY-Z 4:44

#5 ofmice Score:32 | Jun 30th I’m on Boost Mobile, so I get to listen to the album, but all of Jay’s verses are performed by Shaq. Posted in: Premature Evaluation: JAY-Z 4:44

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#4 roland1824 Score:-7 | Jul 6th Well, perhaps not the subjects themselves, but with the powers that be. It is fairly clear that the topic is a favorite within the media. Posted in: LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Russom Comes Out As Transgender

#1 lil wayne disciple Score:-19 | Jun 30th “There’s a moral responsibility… blah blah blah.” Entertainment journalists need to get off their fucking high horses and learn their place. You don’t do advocacy journalism, no one wants to hear your misplaced SJW rambling when ur writing about the warped tour. These billboard guys are hacks. Same with most of the snarky current gum lineup. Posted in: Kevin Lyman Defends Controversial Anti-Abortion Tent At Warped Tour: “I Wanna Stir It Up”

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE