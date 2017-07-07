Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This week’s Shut Up, Dude comes to you from Lisbon, where I am attending NOS Alive festival and everyone is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Portuguese festivals are different than American festivals in that there are a lot of kebab stands and people still wear Abercrombie T-shirts. Last night I saw Ryan Adams (B+), alt-J (C-), Jessy Lanza (A-), and the xx (Zzz), among others. RHYE live-debuted their two new songs, but I left before that to charge my phone. Always Be Charging. Your best and worst comments of the week are below.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 

Tim Curtin
Score:23 | Jun 30th

it does rule, at the state level. ok computer is el presidente
Posted in: OK Computer Turns 20
#9  gobias somecoffee
Score:23 | Jul 2nd

I would’ve left as soon as they stood me next to a twat in a giant mouse head.
Posted in: Kanye West Reportedly Leaves Tidal Over Financial Dispute
#8  lobster man
Score:23 | Jun 30th

And that the overalls are terrible?

Posted in: Chance The Rapper, Kings Of Leon Reportedly Got MTV News To Delete Mildly Negative Reviews Of Their Music
#7  meat
Score:25 | Jul 5th

if someone actually gets me to listen to this album, i’ll tidy up too. wouldn’t want the place to be a mess when the neighbors find my dead body.

Posted in: Premature Evaluation: HAIM Something To Tell You
#6  word is bond
Score:28 | Jun 30th

Stereogum – I love you but these autoplay ads/videos at the bottom of every post are fucking unbearable. Can we at least compromise and let them autoplay with the sound off? It’s especially obnoxious to autoplay sound on a music website…
Posted in: Premature Evaluation: JAY-Z 4:44
#5  ofmice
Score:32 | Jun 30th

I’m on Boost Mobile, so I get to listen to the album, but all of Jay’s verses are performed by Shaq.
Posted in: Premature Evaluation: JAY-Z 4:44
#4  phospholipidbilayer
Score:33 | Jul 1st

“I don’t know her” for sun kil moon i’m dyingggg 😂

❤️ Bless
Posted in: For Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary Perfume Genius Sorted Indie Musicians Into Hogwarts Houses
#3  saul wright
Score:34 | Jun 30th

and that Coloring Book is just an ok album?
Posted in: Chance The Rapper, Kings Of Leon Reportedly Got MTV News To Delete Mildly Negative Reviews Of Their Music
#2  saul wright
Score:34 | Jun 30th

It’s well-written, thoughtful, and speaks very highly of Chance’s earlier work while admitting to feeling disappointed with his current direction.

It’s not “offensive” at all.
Posted in: Chance The Rapper, Kings Of Leon Reportedly Got MTV News To Delete Mildly Negative Reviews Of Their Music
#1  nobodyboy
Score:55 | Jun 30th

Can this please be the start of some sort of backlash against Chance that recognizes that he’s *kind of* a phony? *ducks*
Posted in: Chance The Rapper, Kings Of Leon Reportedly Got MTV News To Delete Mildly Negative Reviews Of Their Music

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  GaryBusey
Score:-6 | Jul 1st

Hey Hayley, WG NM HBU 420 friendly lol.

Posted in: Paramore’s Hayley Williams & New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert Announce Separation
#4  roland1824
Score:-7 | Jul 6th

Well, perhaps not the subjects themselves, but with the powers that be. It is fairly clear that the topic is a favorite within the media.
Posted in: LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Russom Comes Out As Transgender
#3 

Jeffrey Whitelaw
Score:-13 | Jul 1st

If they’re really that broken up about it we should be directing them to the encouragement hotline.

Posted in: Adele Cancels This Weekend’s Wembley Shows In Emotional Statement
#2  oceans
Score:-14 | Jul 6th

No wonder they got back together. So they could finance his/her surgery
Posted in: LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Russom Comes Out As Transgender
#1  lil wayne disciple
Score:-19 | Jun 30th

“There’s a moral responsibility… blah blah blah.”

Entertainment journalists need to get off their fucking high horses and learn their place. You don’t do advocacy journalism, no one wants to hear your misplaced SJW rambling when ur writing about the warped tour. These billboard guys are hacks. Same with most of the snarky current gum lineup.
Posted in: Kevin Lyman Defends Controversial Anti-Abortion Tent At Warped Tour: “I Wanna Stir It Up”

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

 

Nick Burica
Score:1 | Jul 5th

i hear that you and your band have sold your hurdy-gurdys and bought keytars
Posted in: Watch Arcade Fire Debut New Song “Chemistry” In London