Speedy Ortiz – “Screen Gem”

Speedy Ortiz recorded “Screen Gem” exactly two years ago this Saturday, on singer-guitarist Sadie Dupuis’ birthday, and they’re releasing it today to announce the departure of guitarist Devin McKnight. In a note on Twitter, Dupuis explains that McKnight is leaving Speedy Ortiz to front a new band called Maneka and that “Screen Gem” is the last unreleased Speedy recording to feature his playing. Proceeds from track sales will benefit the criminal justice reform nonprofit CLOSERikers at McKnight’s request. Hear the track and read the announcement below.

<a href="http://speedyortiz.bandcamp.com/album/screen-gem" target="_blank">Screen Gem by Speedy Ortiz</a>