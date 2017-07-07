Jack Antonoff Defends Lena Dunham After LambyGate

If you’ve paid any attention to Lena Dunham over the past few years, you are doubtless familiar with Lamby, the dog that she adopted from a Broolyn no-kill shelter four years ago. Dunham wrote a New Yorker essay about the joys of dog ownership, and she also once reportedly fed the dog a $22 salmon filet at a restaurant. And now Dunham has written an Instagram post about how she’s had to give the dog up. Lamby, who has had several violent episodes, has gone to live at a dog-rehab facility in Los Angeles.

In that post, Dunham writes, “Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others.” But as The Washington Post reports, the shelter where Dunham adopted the dog disputes her account. Robert Vasquez, a spokesman for the Brooklyn BARC shelter, tells Yahoo, “If Lamby had a bad past or was abused, do you think BARC would have adopted him to Lena knowing she’s a new star and put her — or the dog — in that situation?. We would have told her if the dog had issues. We are a no-kill shelter. We don’t lie about the dogs’ histories because that gets them returned — and mentally it’s not good for dogs.”

Last night, Dunham responded to the shelter’s account, refusing to apologize for what she’d originally said:

Antonoff’s boyfriend, of course, is the Fun./Bleachers member and producer-to-the-stars Jack Antonoff, who also lived with Lamby for four years despite being allergic to dogs. Here’s what he has to say about this tiny little micro-scandal:

nobody on earth cares for or loved lamby more than lena. after her bit her father and her twice we found a trainer who deals with aggressive — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 7, 2017

dogs who he now lives happily with. was a deeply hard decision. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 7, 2017

shoutout to everyone who has an opinion on this and didn't live with us the past 4 years! — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 7, 2017

There. Now you know much, much more about Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, and Lamby than you probably ever needed to know. Honesty is their jam.