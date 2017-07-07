Playboi Carti Arrested For Domestic Battery

TMZ reports that the surging Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti has become the most recent young rap star to be charged with an act of violence against a woman. Police arrested Carti outside LAX late last night. Witnesses reported to police that Carti and a woman (reportedly his girlfriend of three years) were leaving the airport while arguing. The two were reportedly pushing each other when Carti grabbed the woman’s backpack and pushed her into an Uber.

Carti has been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. He posted a $20,000 bail and was released early this morning. The woman was not arrested.