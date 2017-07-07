JAY-Z – “4:44″ Video

A week ago, JAY-Z released his vulnerable, expressive new album 4:44 and his rich, incisive video for “The Story Of O.J.” Today, he’s shared another video, this one for the album’s title track and centerpiece. The clip is an edited-together collage of all sorts of footage: Street dancers, street fights, Eartha Kitt talking, riots, car crashes, police violence, a little kid singing a Nina Simone song, JAY and Beyoncé performing “Drunk In Love” together at the Grammys. There’s a lot going on in it. Right now, the video is a Tidal exclusive, but if you’re signed in, you can watch it below.

4:44 is out now at various streaming services.