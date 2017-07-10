The Pollyseeds – “Mama D/Leimert Park”

The Pollyseeds, an uber-talented Los Angeles collective headed by producer and saxophonist Terrace Martin, have already released the tracks “Intentions,” “Up & Away,” and a cover of Janet Jackson’s “Funny How Time Flies.” Today they release another track, “Mama D/Leimert Park,” from their upcoming album The Sounds Of Crenshaw. A mix of jazz and hip-hop-tinged percussion (the snare and hi-hat combo is extremely similar to Nas’ “I Can“), “Mama D/Leimert Park” features a velvety lead saxophone overlaid with various textured vocal and synth elements. Listen below.

The Sounds Of Crenshaw Vol. 1 is out 7/14 via Ropeadope.