Ty Dolla $ign – “Love U Better” (Feat. Lil Wayne & The-Dream)

Ty Dolla $ign continues to show up on a lot of other people’s songs. Last year, we published a list of his 45 best features, and if anything, he’s only sped up this year. But he’s also been working on music of his own. Sometime soon, he’ll follow up last year’s Campaign project with a new one called Beach House 3. And today, he’s shared its first single. “Love U Better” has a chipmunk-soul beat from DJ Mustard and Twice As Nice, and it features appearances from Lil Wayne and Ty$’s fellow R&B hornball-auteur The-Dream. Check it out below.

Beach House 3 is coming sometime soon.