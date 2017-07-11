Jenny O. – “Case Study”

Nashville via LA songwriter Jenny O. will release her sophomore full-length next month, the follow up to 2016’s Work EP. The album is called Peace & Information, and today we’re debuting lead single “Case Study.” Jenny O. produced her latest material over the course of a particularly trying year, during which she made the move from Southern California to Nashville and confronted a series of personal and professional challenges. This first single is a wonderful introduction to Jenny O.’s voice, which has the effortless, calming quality of someone who’s been doing this for a long time.
On “Case Study,” Jenny O. looks at a relationship that’s quickly going under. “‘Case Study’ was written about an attempt at love between two people who are very similar but instead of complimenting one another they are caught in a power struggle,” Jenny O. tells us. “Specifically, it comes from experiences as a musician trying to date another musician.” Listen to “Case Study” and check out Jenny O.’s tour dates below.
Tour dates:
09/08 Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada w/ Tristen
09/09 Austin, TX @ Stubbs Bar-B-Q – w/ Tristen
09/10 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – w/ Tristen
09/12 Taos, NM @ Taos Mesa Brewing Mothership – w/ Tristen
09/13 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge – w/ Tristen
09/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Resident (Early Show! Check times.) – w/ Tristen
09/19 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of The Hill – w/ Tristen
09/21 Portland, OR @ Analog Theater – w/ Tristen
09/22 Seattle, WA @ VeraProject – w/ Tristen
09/23 Vancouver, Canada @ Cobalt – w/ Tristen
09/26 Boise, ID @ The Olympic – w/ Tristen
09/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court – w/ Tristen
09/28 Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater – w/ Tristen
09/29 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake – w/ Tristen
09/30 Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room – w/ Tristen
10/01 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry – w/ Tristen
10/03 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel – w/ Tristen
10/04 Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Social Club – w/ Tristen
10/05 Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall – w/ Tristen
10/06 Chicago, IL @ Schubas – w/ Tristen
Peace & Information is out 8/4 via Holy Trinity Records.