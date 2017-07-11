Jenny O. – “Case Study”

Nashville via LA songwriter Jenny O. will release her sophomore full-length next month, the follow up to 2016’s Work EP. The album is called Peace & Information, and today we’re debuting lead single “Case Study.” Jenny O. produced her latest material over the course of a particularly trying year, during which she made the move from Southern California to Nashville and confronted a series of personal and professional challenges. This first single is a wonderful introduction to Jenny O.’s voice, which has the effortless, calming quality of someone who’s been doing this for a long time.

On “Case Study,” Jenny O. looks at a relationship that’s quickly going under. “‘Case Study’ was written about an attempt at love between two people who are very similar but instead of complimenting one another they are caught in a power struggle,” Jenny O. tells us. “Specifically, it comes from experiences as a musician trying to date another musician.” Listen to “Case Study” and check out Jenny O.’s tour dates below.

Tour dates:

09/08 Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada w/ Tristen

09/09 Austin, TX @ Stubbs Bar-B-Q – w/ Tristen

09/10 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – w/ Tristen

09/12 Taos, NM @ Taos Mesa Brewing Mothership – w/ Tristen

09/13 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge – w/ Tristen

09/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Resident (Early Show! Check times.) – w/ Tristen

09/19 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of The Hill – w/ Tristen

09/21 Portland, OR @ Analog Theater – w/ Tristen

09/22 Seattle, WA @ VeraProject – w/ Tristen

09/23 Vancouver, Canada @ Cobalt – w/ Tristen

09/26 Boise, ID @ The Olympic – w/ Tristen

09/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court – w/ Tristen

09/28 Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater – w/ Tristen

09/29 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake – w/ Tristen

09/30 Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room – w/ Tristen

10/01 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry – w/ Tristen

10/03 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel – w/ Tristen

10/04 Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Social Club – w/ Tristen

10/05 Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall – w/ Tristen

10/06 Chicago, IL @ Schubas – w/ Tristen

Peace & Information is out 8/4 via Holy Trinity Records.