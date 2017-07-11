Dutch Uncles – “Streetlight” Video

Dutch Uncles came back earlier this year with Big Balloon, their fifth album of excellently jittery art-pop. They’ve already shared music videos for the title track and early single “Oh Yeah,” and now they’ve given us another for the oscillating synth grooves of “Streetlight.” Directed by Nick Middleton, the clip is low-concept but visually compelling, following Brazilian dancer Gabriela Flarys as she effortlessly twirls around various aesthetically pleasing urban landscapes. Watch below.

Big Balloon is out now on Memphis Industries.