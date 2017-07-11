Annie Hart – “I Don’t Want Your Love”

Au Revoir Simone haven’t released an LP since 2013’s Move In Spectrums, but the synthy Brooklyn dream-poppers have been keeping busy. The trio have already made two appearances on the new season of Twin Peaks, and later this month, singer Annie Hart is putting out her debut solo album, Impossible Accomplice. She’s already shared a couple of songs from it, and now she’s premiered another on Brooklyn Vegan. “I Don’t Want Your Love” is a gauzy reverie featuring vocals from Beverly’s Drew Citron and mixing from Jorge Elbrecht, and you can fall into it below.

Impossible Accomplice is out 7/28. Pre-order it here.