Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, and James McAlister recently teamed up to release Planetarium, an album of expansive orchestral-pop odysseys inspired by the solar system. Today, they came together onstage to perform it at the Philharmonie de Paris, and they also threw in a little tribute to fellow cosmic traveler David Bowie, covering his 1969 iconic hit “Space Oddity.” Watch below.