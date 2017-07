Weirdo pop auteur Ariel Pink is finally returning in the fall with Dedicated To Bobby Jameson, the follow-up to his 2014 opus pom pom. Where lead single “Another Weekend” was Pink at his psych-poppiest, new song “Time To Live” finds him back in lo-fi weirdo mode, burying an infectiously catchy synthpop song under scads of noise and fuzz. Unearth it below.

Dedicated To Bobby Jameson is out 9/15 on Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.