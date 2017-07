While touring in Europe, Foo Fighters have been playing a bunch of songs from their upcoming album Concrete And Gold. And during their show in Greece tonight, following “The Sky Is A Neighborhood,” “Run,” “La Dee Da,” “Sunday Rain,” and “Dirty Water,” they debuted another new one called “Arrows.” Watch below via AlternativeNation.

Concrete And Gold is out 9/15 via Roswell/RCA.