Metz – “Cellophane”

A couple of months ago, Toronto noise-punk power-trio METZ teased a possible new album, the follow-up to 2015’s utterly badass II. And today, they’ve come out with “Cellophane,” and absolute ass-stomper of a new single. “Cellophane” is big and juicy and punishing, just like every METZ track, but it’s also a bit more melodic and structured than most of the band’s work. If this is what we can expect from a new album, we should be excited about it. Check it out below.
UPDATE: METZ have announced that “Cellophane” is the first single from the band’s third album Strange Peace, which is coming out this fall. The band recorded the album live-to tape at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio studios in Chicago, with Albini producing. Here’s the tracklist:
TRACKLIST:
01 “Mess Of Wires”
02 “Drained Lake”
03 “Cellophane”
04 “Caterpillar”
05 “Lost In The Blank City”
06 “Mr. Plague”
07 “Sink”
08 “Common Trash”
09 “Escalator Teeth”
10 “Dig A Hole”
11 “Raw Materials”
Strange Peace is out 9/22 on Sub Pop.