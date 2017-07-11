Metz – “Cellophane”

A couple of months ago, Toronto noise-punk power-trio METZ teased a possible new album, the follow-up to 2015’s utterly badass II. And today, they’ve come out with “Cellophane,” and absolute ass-stomper of a new single. “Cellophane” is big and juicy and punishing, just like every METZ track, but it’s also a bit more melodic and structured than most of the band’s work. If this is what we can expect from a new album, we should be excited about it. Check it out below.

UPDATE: METZ have announced that “Cellophane” is the first single from the band’s third album Strange Peace, which is coming out this fall. The band recorded the album live-to tape at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio studios in Chicago, with Albini producing. Here’s the tracklist:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mess Of Wires”

02 “Drained Lake”

03 “Cellophane”

04 “Caterpillar”

05 “Lost In The Blank City”

06 “Mr. Plague”

07 “Sink”

08 “Common Trash”

09 “Escalator Teeth”

10 “Dig A Hole”

11 “Raw Materials”

Strange Peace is out 9/22 on Sub Pop.