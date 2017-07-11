Sunny Day Real Estate’s Jeremy Enigk Announces New Solo Album Ghosts

Former Sunny Day Real Estate frontman Jeremy Enigk has been working on a crowdfunded solo album for several years now, and he’s finally ready to release it. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, it’s called Ghosts, and it will arrive in October. That’s the cover art above. It’ll be his first album since 2009 solo effort OK Bear, though SDRE did share the new song “Lipton Witch” back in 2014. In a PledgeMusic video interview, Enigk explains that Ghosts is built from many, many old demos he’d recorded over the years and that the tracklist is extremely long: “It’s probably two, three volumes worth of music, but I’m putting it all into one volume.” Watch the interview below along with a recent KEXP session in which Enigk performed the new song “Ancient Road” backed by a full band and string quartet.

Ghosts is out in October. Pre-order it at PledgeMusic.