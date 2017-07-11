Jim-E Stack – “Forgiven”

I love that newly LA-based producer Jim-E Stack’s new EP is called It’s Jim-ee. I also love the EP’s new advance track, “Forgiven,” a pleasing convergence of ominously shadowy synths, funky wah-wah guitar, and manipulated choral and orchestral samples. It’s one of those instrumentals that does more to capture your attention than most songs with a lead vocal, yet it does so without being showy about it. Listen below.
The EP contains three previously released tracks, “Forgiven,” and two more new ones:
01 “Deadstream”
02 “Moments Noticed”
03 “I Did The Best I Could”
04 “Forgiven”
05 “Deadstream (Rostam Version)” (Feat. Charli XCX) (Bonus Track)
06 “Dreams” (Bonus Track)
It’s Jim-ee is out 8/4.