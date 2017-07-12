Hazel English – “That Thing” Video

Aussie Artist To Watch Hazel English dropped her double EP

Just Give In / Never Going Home back in May, and today she shares the Twin Peaks-esque music video for “That Thing.” The crisp ’80s qualities are thrilling and a decidedly different direction from her dream-pop stunner “Love Is Dead.” The new video, directed by Kelia Anne & Luca Venter, champions the early ’90s quirky melodrama in more ways than red curtains and typography — the camera angles capture common objects in curious fashion and pay close attention to the interaction of various bold colors. The scene where English performs in dim lighting, draped in a sparkling red ballgown feels like it was taken straight out of the show. Check it out for yourself below.

Just Give In / Never Going Home is out now via Polyvinyl.