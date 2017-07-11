Thunderbirds Are Now! – “Outsiders” Video

Earlier this week, the ultra-energetic Michigan post-punkers Thunderbirds Are Now! came back with two new songs, their first new music in 10 years. The band released both songs, “Outsiders” and “Operate,” as a double-sided ACLU benefit single, and now they’ve also made a video for “Outsiders.” In director Scott Allen’s clip, a kid in a Trump mask waves sparklers around and sets off fireworks on a suburban street. Trump’s tweets flash on the screen, and on a day full of insane Trump news, the video already seems weirdly out of date. Check it out below.

You can get “Outsiders” and “Operate” at Bandcamp.