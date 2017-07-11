SOAR – “Fatigue”

Last month, SOAR — the Bay Area quartet made up of musicians from Joyride!, Void Boys, Watercolor Paintings, and Dreamspoiler — announced their debut full-length, dark / gold, with the wistfully lead single “Fort Funston.” Today, they’ve shared another track called “Fatigue” that inhabits the mindset of its title but never its energy; instead, it’s is crisp and catchy, even as the band sings about feeling tired out by someone’s lack of interest: “I’m tired of thinking of what I could have said to get stuck in your head the way you’re stuck in mine.” Listen to it via NPR below.

dark / gold is out 8/25 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.