Empress Of – “Go To Hell”

Back in 2015, Lorely Rodriguez released her long-in-the-works debut album, Me, and she’s popped up in a few different places since then, including with an original and a guest spot on a Blood Orange track that ended up being one of 2016’s best songs. Today, she’s returned with a new single of her own called “Go To Hell,” a subtle and sharp progression from the introspective dance-pop that inhabited her debut. The cushiness of the chorus reminds me a little bit of “Stars Are Blind,” and Rodriguez’s lyrics are are pointed message at anyone that doubts her abilities: “Every one around me thinks I’m going to fail, but they can go to hell.” Listen to it below.

“Go To Hell” is out now via Terrible Records.