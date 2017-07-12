SQÜRL – “Gates Of Ishtar (Equinox Remix By Anton Newcombe)”

NYC trio SQÜRL, featuring filmmaker Jim Jarmusch, Carter Logan, and Shane Stoneback, are premiering a remixed track today from their soon-to-be-released effort EP #260. We’ve previously heard “The Dark Rift,” a churning drone of a track. For this next single, Anton Newcombe of the Brian Jonestown Massacre takes the song “Gates Of Ishtar” on for size, transforming it into a dark, heavy piece of work that feels like a hopeless float through space. At nine and a half minutes, it shares the same expansive quality of orbit and channels a fear of the void. (By the way, that’s Newcombe’s frequent collaborator Tess Parks on vocals.) Listen below.

EP #260 is out 7/14 via Sacred Bones. Preorder here.