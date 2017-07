Tyler, The Creator has a new album called Scum Fuck Flower Boy on the way. We’ve already heard the A$AP Rocky-featuring “Who Dat Boy” and the Frank Ocean-featuring “911 / Mr. Lonely” and, uh, definitely no other tracks from it, but now Tyler has shared another new one. “Boredom” features Corinne Bailey Rae, Rex Orange County, and Anna Of The North, and you can hear it below.

Scum Fuck Flower Boy is out 7/21 via Columbia.