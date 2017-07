Actor/crazy person Shia LaBeouf shocked the world by proving he got bars on Sway In The Morning last year, and now his fellow thespian Ryan Phillippe has also thrown his hat into the rapping ring. As Billboard reports, Phillippe actually stopped by Sway’s Universe to promote his new show Shooter, but near the end of his appearance, after talking about directing videos for Post Malone, he decided to show off his own skills on the mic. Watch below at at 22:07.