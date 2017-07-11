Joanna Newsom’s The Milk-Eyed Mender Is Finally Streaming

Drag City have long been one of the more notorious streaming holdouts, refusing to make their catalog available on services like Spotify or Apple Music. But recently, the label’s hardline stance has softened considerably, with classics albums from Pavement, Smog, and Silver Jews suddenly showing up on Apple Music. And now, another classic has arrived: The Milk-Eyed Mender, Joanna Newsom’s 2004 debut, which has been added along with other 2004 releases by Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Papa M, and more. Revisit it below.

2004 was a tour de force of a year for us and you can now relive it today on @applemusic! pic.twitter.com/FEk9Vfcjzp — Drag City (@dragcityrecords) July 11, 2017