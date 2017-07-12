Torres – “Three Futures” Video

Last month, Mackenzie Scott, the powerful and spartan songwriter who records as Torres, released a stark and intense new song called “Skim” and an even more stark and intense video for it. Today, she’s announced that she’ll follow up 2015’s Sprinter with a new album called Three Futures, which is coming this fall. She’s also shared its title track, which is very much of a piece with “Skim.” It’s slow and pretty, but it still has these oblique, discordant melodic structures. And she’s also shared its video, which, like “Skim,” was directed by Ashley Connor. In the excellent clip, Scott plays a guitar-toting visitor who disrupts the domestic bliss of a housewife and her cowboy husband. But Scott also plays the housewife and the cowboy husband, and it all ends with a fairly NSFW scene. Check it out below, via The FADER.

Three Futures is out this fall on 4AD.