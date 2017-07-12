Citizen – “Jet”

This fall, the grand and searching Ohio/Michigan punk band Citizen will follow up 2015’s Everybody Is Going To Heaven with As You Please, their third album. The new LP will cover things like opiate addiction and economic desperation, two of the things currently tearing this country apart, especially in places like frontman Mat Kerekes’ hometown of Toledo. The band has just shared the sleek, crunchy opening track “Jet,” which reminds me a bit of the moment that Jawbreaker signed to a major label to release their final album Dear You. Below, listen to the song and check out the new album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Jet”

02 “In The Middle Of It All”

03 “As You Please”

04 “Medicine”

05 “Ugly Luck”

06 “World”

07 “Fever Days”

08 “Control”

09 “Discrete Routine”

10 “I Forgive No One”

11 “You Are A Star”

12 “Flowerchild”

As You Please is out 10/6 on Run For Cover; pre-order it here.