Mount Kimbie – “Blue Train Lines” (Feat. King Krule)

After a long stretch of silence, the vaporous, way-out UK production duo Mount Kimbie returned earlier this year with two new collaborative tracks: “We Go Home Together,” with James Blake, and “Marilyn,” with Micachu. And today, they’ve announced the impending release of the new album Love What Survives. It’s coming in September, and it’ll feature both “We Go Home Together” and “Marilyn,” as well as the new song “Blue Train Lines,” a track that they recorded with the young and apocalyptic quasi-spoken word guy King Krule. (King Krule recently debuted a couple of his own new songs on Mount Kimbie’s radio show.) The new album is Mount Kimbie’s first since 2013’s Cold Spring Fault Less Youth. Below, you can hear “Blue Train Lines” and check out the new album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Four Years And One Day”

02 “Blue Train Lines” (Feat. King Krule)

03 “Audition”

04 “Marilyn” (Feat. Micachu)

05 “SP12 Beat”

06 “You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure)” (Feat. Andrea Balency)

07 “Poison”

08 “We Go Home Together” (Feat. James Blake)

09 “Delta”

10 “T.A.M.E.D”

11 “How We Got By” (Feat. James Blake)

Love What Survives is out 9/8 on Warp.