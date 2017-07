Lana Del Rey’s Lust For Life is finally out 10 days from now, and she returned to Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today to reveal two more of its tracks. Both “Summer Bummer” and “Groupie Love” feature longtime Del Rey associate A$AP Rocky. The former, a spooky gothic production by Boi-1da, also includes Playboi Carti. Listen to both below.

Lust For Life is out 7/21 on Interscope.