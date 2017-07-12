Tricky – “When We Die” (Feat. Martina Topley-Bird)

When whispery, enigmatic trip-hop pioneer Tricky released his solo debut Maxinquaye in 1994, his secret weapon was Martina Topley-Bird, the rapturous 19-year-old singer who served as the yin to his yang. The two of them kept working together for the next few years and also had a daughter together in 1995. Today, as Pitchfork points out, Tricky has announced that he’ll release the new album Ununiform this fall. The new album, which Tricky recorded in Berlin, features “The Only Way,” the single he released last month, as well as a collaboration with actress Asia Argento and a cover of Hole’s “Doll Parts.” And on closing track “When We Die,” Tricky again teams with Topley-Bird, and the two resurrect the dark, crackling chemistry that helped make both of them famous in the first place. Below, listen to “When We Die” and check out the Ununiform tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Obia Intro”

02 “Same As It Ever Was” (Feat. Scriptonite)

03 “New Stole” (Feat. Francesca Belmonte)

04 “Wait For Signal” (Feat. Asia Argento)

05 “It’s Your Day” (Feat. Scriptonite)

06 “Blood Of My Blood” (Feat. Scriptonite)

07 “Dark Days” (Feat. Mina Rose)

08 “The Only Way”

09 “Armor” (Feat. Terra Lopez)

10 “Doll” (Feat. Avalon Lurks)

11 “Bang Boogie” (Feat. Smoky Mo)

12 “Running Wild ” (Feat. Mina Rose)

13 “When We Die” (Feat. Martina Topley-Bird)