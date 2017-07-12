alt-J – “Deadcrush” Video

Last month, alt-J released their third album, Relaxer, and today the popular trio has shared a slick new video for one of its tracks, “Deadcrush.” Both the song and video were inspired by the good ol’ question “What historical figure would you go on a date with?,” and the band members picks (Anne Boleyn, Sylvia Plath, and Lee Miller) are represented in the video. It was directed by Young Replicant, who also did their “3WW” video, and choreographed by Darcy Wallace. Watch below.

Relaxer is out now via Infectious/Atlantic.