My Chemical Romance Frontman Gerard Way’s Comic Book To Become Netflix TV Show

Back in 2007, when he was still the frontman for theatrical arena-emo stars My Chemical Romance, Gerard Way began writing his The Umbrella Academy comic book, a superhero story set in an alternate universe where John F. Kennedy was never assassinated and where superpowered children are suddenly born to women who’d shown no signs of pregnancy. This wasn’t just a rock-star vanity project; Way won an Eisner Award, the highest honor that the comic-book world can bestow, for it. And now the story is set to become a new limited live-action series for Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is making The Umbrella Academy into a 10-episode drama, and it’ll follow the story of seven estranged superpowered siblings who come together to solve the mystery of their father’s murder. Steve Blackman, who previously worked on FX’s Fargo, will serve as showrunner.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Way says, “I am thrilled that The Umbrella Academy has found a home at Netflix. I couldn’t think of a better place for the vision Gabriel Ba and myself had when creating the comic, and cannot wait for people to experience that world as a live action show.”