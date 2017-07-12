The Cool Kids – “Checkout” Video

Chicago rap spartans are back together and steadily cranking out new tracks, with their new album Special Edition Grand Master Deluxe set to come out later this year. Earlier this week, they gave us the new single “Checkout,” and now they’ve got a video for it. Emmet Kilmer directed the video, which finds Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish in some of Chicago’s finest bodegas and dilapidated parking lots. It also features a guy dressed up as the almost universally hated Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel. Check it out below.

Special Edition Grand Master Deluxe doesn’t have a video yet, but it’ll feature appearances from people like the Internet, Jeremih, and Hannibal Buress.