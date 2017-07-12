Lana Del Rey Reveals Lust For Life Tracklist

Lana Del Rey just shared two new tracks from her upcoming album, Lust For Life — “Summer Bummer,” with A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti, and “Groupie Love,” with just Rocky — and she’s also unveiled the tracklist for the album, which includes songs with titles like “God Bless America – And All The Beautiful Women In It” and “When The World Was At War We Kept Dancing.” Hmm… Check the tracklist out below.

Tracklist:

01 “Love”

02 “Lust For Life” (Feat. The Weeknd)

03 “13 Beaches”

04 “Cherry”

05 “White Mustang”

06 “Summer Bummer” (Feat. A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti)

07 “Groupie Love” (Feat. A$AP Rocky)

08 “In My Feelings”

09 “Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind”

10 “God Bless America – And All The Beautiful Women In It”

11 “When The World Was At War We Kept Dancing”

12 “Beautiful People Beautiful Problems” (Feat. Stevie Nicks)

13 “Tomorrow Never Came” (Feat. Sean Ono Lennon)

14 “Heroin”

15 “Change”

16 “Get Free”

Lust For Life is out 7/21 via Interscope.