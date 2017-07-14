Vic Mensa – “Wings” (Feat. Pharrell Williams & Saul Williams)

Last month, Vic Mensa released The Manuscript, a four-track EP that was meant to serve as a teaser for his long-in-the-works debut album. Earlier this week, the Chicago rapper announced that his debut was called The Autobiography and that’d be out on 7/28. Today, he’s shared a new track from the album called “Wings” that features Pharrell Williams and Saul Williams, along with a pre-order of the album. The Autobiography also contains three of the four Manuscript tracks — the only one that’s not included is “Almost There” — plus songs that feature Weezer (!?), Syd, The-Dream, Ty Dolla $ign, and Cheef Keef and Joey Purp. Listen to “Wings” and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01 “Didn’t I (Say I Didn’t)”

02 “Memories On 47th St.”

03 “Rollin’ Like A Stoner”

04 “Homewrecker” (Feat. Weezer)

05 “Gorgeous” (Feat. Syd)

06 “Heaven On Earth” (Feat. The-Dream)

07 “Card Cracker (Skit)”

08 “Down For Some Ignorance (Ghetto Lullaby)” (Feat. Chief Keef & Joey Purp)

09 “Coffee & Cigarettes”

10 “Wings” (Feat. Pharrell Williams & Saul Williams”

11 “Heaven On Earth (Reprise)

12 “The Fire Next Time”

13 “We Could Be Free” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

14 “Rage”

15 “OMG” (Feat. Pusha T)

The Autobiography is out 7/28 via Roc Nation.